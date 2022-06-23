The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has reacted to the $20 million investment in Anambra worth $100 million drama that has been generating reactions in the polity

The former governor of Anambra state, Obi told Governor Chukwuma Soludo he is not at war with him and his administration

Meanwhile, Soludo had earlier clarified the repeated fake news about the current dollar value of the investment by the Peter Obi administration in SABMiller, noting it is imperative to clarify the matter for public interest

Following some discordant opinions from Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s Government regarding in particular the current value of the investment made in SABMiller, Obi has told Soludo that he is at peace with him and his administration.

The presidential hopeful told Soludo he is very much at peace with him and his administration, Vanguard reports.

Peter Obi says anybody supporting him that fights Soludo is on his own. Photo credit: Soludo TV, Mr. Peter Obi

Peter Obi in his characteristic peaceful way told Anambra Governor that:

“I want to assure you that the Obi’s camp is supporting you. We want you to succeed and cannot be part of any plot against you.”

Obi vows to support Soludo's administration

He also pledged his readiness to offer any support that “will redeem our state and set it on the path of progress again."

According to the Labour Party presidential candidate, he wants Soludo to succeed as governor because “when the state works, it is for the benefit of all".

Obi, in a letter to Governors Soludo through his media aide, Valentine Obienyem said:

“Our Dear Prof. Soludo. Let me once again congratulate you on emerging as the Governor. As I have always reminded you, going by your pedigree, we are hopeful that you will repair the wrongs in the State. When the state works, it is for the benefit of all.

“On the day you were sworn in, our joy was near complete on the attendance of Mr. Peter Obi, only to be completed when you allowed him the use of Government House Hall to meet traditional rulers. For everybody, that is the way to go.

“The banters by traditional rulers on that day revealed their hidden joy at the development. Watching them intently, I noticed many of them gazing at Obi with eyes dripping with admiration and devotion as they took him as the redeeming angel of the bastardised country.

“As far as I was concerned, two illustrious and experienced Anambra sons were united together in maturity and wisdom."

