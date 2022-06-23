The massive support Peter Obi is being served on social media is questioned by many politicians in the country

Many are of the opinion that the Labour Party presidential candidate is only loved on social media, and this is a sad reality that cannot be equated in the game of politics come 2023

Interestingly, a PDP chieftain and governorship aspirant also noted that the North will not be fertile for Obi while urging the youths to be careful in their quest for making him, president

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers state, Chief David Briggs, has said it will be impossible for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, to get up to 25 percent of votes in the North and South-West parts of the country in the 2023 presidential election.

Leadership reports that Briggs, who stated this on Wednesday, June 22, while addressing some of his supporters in Port Harcourt, advised youths not to be in a hurry to join the league of those promoting Obi for 2023.

Many believed Obi is loved only on social media, thereby doubt his victory in 2023. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Chief David Briggs explains why Obi can't get 25% votes in the North, South-West

He said:

“I am not here to discuss Peter Obi but I like his courage. What he said he did as governor was what I did as local government chairman.

“The issue is can Obi get 25 percent especially in the North and South-West? As youths, I am telling you, don’t just jump into what you don’t understand. The North will not be fertile for Obi, the same way Opobo will not be fertile for Tonye Cole.”

Chief David Briggs insists on remaining in PDP

The governorship hopeful stated that he would remain in the PDP, despite the outcome of the recently concluded gubernatorial primaries of the party, which did not favour him.

Briggs said:

“I am in PDP and remain in PDP. I urge you to remain in PDP. I believe that the ingredients God has deposited in me will lead us to somewhere.

“In Rivers state now, outside, PDP, APC remains the only party. Labour Party is nowhere. Accord Party is a fun party. There is no party that I will go to today that I will not be placed on a first role and my coming may cause internal wrangling within the party.”

Prominent PDP governor, party's vice chairman meet Wike in Rivers after Peter Obi's visit

Bauchi state Governor, Bala Mohammed, and the national vice chairman (South-South) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dan Orbih, are currently meeting with Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, at his private residence in Port Harcourt.

Legit.ng reported that the special assistant to the governor on media, Kelvin Ebiri, confirmed the meeting in Port Harcourt.

He, however, did not state the reasons for the meeting which is holding behind closed-door.

Peter Obi visits Rivers governor Nyesom Wike in Port Harcourt

Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi on Wednesday, June 22 visited Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike in Port Harcourt.

Legit.ng gathered that the meeting lasted for a few hours in the personal residence of the Rivers state capital.

Wike is widely rumoured to be plotting an exit from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP following his loss at the party primaries and not emerging the running mate to Atiku Abubakar, the party’s 2023 presidential flag-bearer.

