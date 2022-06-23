Pastor William Folorunso Kumuyi, the founder and general superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, has made his position known on the Muslim-Muslim ticket

Ahead of the 2023 elections, the nation's revered cleric urged politicians considering the option, to consult widely

Going forward, Kumuyi admonished the politicians vying for elective positions in the country to carry out extensive research so as to know the true desire of Nigerians

Revered cleric William Kumuyi has urged politicians to consult widely and consider the interest of Nigerians before picking running mates of the same faith.

The Founder and General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry made the call when he addressed newsmen after a visit to Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state, Channels TV reports.

Kumuyi tells politicians to consult widely, regarding the Muslim-Muslim ticket. Photo credit: PASTOR W F KUMUYI

Source: Facebook

After the Wednesday, June 23, visit, he said:

“The political officers should look at the heartbeat of the country and they should look at the desires of the people.

"They are not there for themselves. They are there for us. Let them ask and make their research about what the country wants.

“They should ask and make their research on what the country wants, what the people want. If they listen to the people at this time, we will be confident that they will listen to us when they get there.”

Pastor Kumuyi speaks about insecurity in the country

Pastor Kumuyi, who also spoke about security issues in Nigeria, commended officers for putting their lives on the line. He, however, said there is room for improvement, This Day report added.

“In every area of life, I will say there’s room for improvement.

“I want to credit the officers who are putting their lives on the line to secure the whole country.”

Pastor Kumuyi tells Nigerians all will be well

Legit.ng had reported that the prominent cleric admonished Nigerians not to be perturbed by the present situation of things while noting that all will be well in due time.

Kumuyi noted that God would bring in more people that would be profitable and beneficial to the well-being of Nigerians.

He said:

“We will keep on preaching the gospel believing that God shows His love to everyone, both good, bad and ugly and bring in more people that will be profitable for the country.”

