Reports making the rounds claimed that Ike Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice were arrested in London by the Specialist Crime Team of the UK Metropolitan Police

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that the pair conspired to facilitate the travel of a child to the county in order to harvest the minor’s organ

In a new development, the political mentee of the prominent Igbo chieftain expressed shock over the arrest

With regards to the arrest of the former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and his wife in the United Kingdom over an allegation of organ harvest, a political mentee to the lawmaker has said that he was yet to confirm the incident from his principal.

The mentee who pleaded for anonymity spoke to Vanguard on phone in Enugu, expressing surprise over the incident.

Ekweremadu, the wife was arrested for bringing a child to the UK for organ harvesting. Photo credit: The Cable

Source: Facebook

He said:

“I have not confirmed anything. I am still trying to establish contact with my principal. Until I hear from him, I really don’t know what is happening. The way everybody saw online publication with regard to the incident is the way I saw it too. I am not in the best position to react properly until I hear from him.”

Legit.ng confirmed that the news of Ekweremadu’s arrest has engulfed the people of his country home, Mpu, in Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu state in agony.

2023: Prominent Igbo chieftain suffers backlash for saying southeast will not vote Peter Obi

Former deputy president of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu is currently in a mix of criticism for his comment saying that the southeast region of Nigeria will not vote Labour Party flag bearer and ex-governor of Anambra state Peter Obi in the 2023 presidential polls, the Guardian newspaper reported.

As gathered by Legit.ng, the backlash started when a video of the PDP chieftain surfaced on social media where he stated that the southeast cannot afford to throw away their vote by voting Peter Obi in the forthcoming presidential polls.

It was gathered that he made this comment shortly after Governor Ifeanyi Okowa was announced as running mate to PDP’s flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar.

PDP denies Ike Ekweremadu automatic ticket for Enugu governorship seat

In another development, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu the Enugu governorship ticket.

From all indications, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has chosen Dr. Peter Mbah as the anointed flag bearer of the party.

Meanwhile, the incumbent governor of Enugu state, Governor Ugwuanyi is yet to publicly endorse the candidacy of Mbah.

Source: Legit.ng