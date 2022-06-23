The former deputy senate president of Nigeria's 9th legislative assembly, Senator Ike Ekweremadu has been caught in the hit of another major controversy.

Ekweremadu who is in his 19th year in the red chamber of the national assembly has never been far away from controversies.

A throwback video of how Senator Ekweremadu was humiliated in Germany also resurfaced on social media when he suffered a backlash for his comment against Peter Obi. Photo: Ike Ekweremadu

In this short piece, Legit.ng will be X-raying some of the controversies the Enugu-born politicians have been involved in over the years.

1. The beating in Germany

This is probably the most infamous controversy of Ike Ekweremadu during his decade-long stint as a politician.

In August 17, 2019, Ike Ekweremadu was said to have visited Nuremberg, Germany for the Second Annual Cultural Festival and Convention organized by Ndi-Igbo Germany when he was attacked by an irate mob.

Legit.ng recalls that Ekweremadu was attacked by some aggrieved members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

It was gathered that the angry mob stormed the venue and began to quiz the then-deputy senate president over the incessant killings of Igbos when the Nigerian army staged the Operation Crocodile Smile and Python Dance.

Not so long, video surfaced on social media where Ekweremadu was seen trying to scamper for safety during the attack.

2. Social media backlash for downplaying Peter Obi’s chances for presidency

This is one of the most recent of Ekweremadu’s controversies over the years. The Peoples Democratic Party’s chieftain was heavily criticized on social media over his comment on Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

In another video that surfaced on social media, Legit.ng reported that Senator Ekweremadu was seen stating that the southeast cannot afford to throw away their vote by voting Peter Obi in the forthcoming presidential polls.

It was gathered that he made this comment shortly after Governor Ifeanyi Okowa was announced as running mate to PDP’s flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar.

However, his comment was greeted with numerous criticism and backlash on social media.

3. Corruption allegations, detainment in EFCC custody

Also, sometime in July, 2018 the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) invited Ekweremadu for questioning on allegations of corruption.

According to a Premium Times report, Ekweremadu's invitation became public hours after EFCC operatives laid a siege to the lawmaker’s home at Apo Legislative Quarters, Abuja.

He was alleged of sharp practices in recent years, including claims that he forged Senate standing rules which led to the controversial election of principal officers in June 2015.

He was also been accused of owning multiple properties abroad, some allegedly purchased using shell firms and political associates fronting for him.

4. Ekweremadu, wife arrested in UK for bringing child for organ harvesting

Most recently, news reports begun to make the rounds that Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, have been arrested and charged for bringing a child to the UK for organ harvesting.

International media outlets like Sky News, BBC and DailyMail reported the arrest.

Confirming the arrests in a statement, the metropolitan police said the pair were charged to court on Thursday, June 23, following an investigation by the force’s specialist crime team, Sky News reported.

The police added that the investigation was launched after detectives were alerted to potential offences under modern slavery legislation in May 2022, according to Daily Mail.

“Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55 (10.9.66) of Nigeria is charged with conspiracy to arrange/facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting,” the statement reads.

“Ike Ekweremadu, 60 (12.05.62) of Nigeria is charged with conspiracy to arrange/facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting."

PDP denies Ike Ekweremadu automatic ticket for Enugu governorship seat

In another development, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu the Enugu governorship ticket.

From all indications, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has chosen Dr. Peter Mbah as the anointed flag bearer of the party.

Meanwhile, the incumbent governor of Enugu state, Governor Ugwuanyi is yet to publicly endorse the candidacy of Mbah.

