The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, received royal blessings from the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu 1 on Sunday, June 19.

Tinubu, who arrived at the presidential wing of the Murtala Muhammed Local Airport, Ikeja, from Abuja on the same day, commended the governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his loyalty.

Bola Tinubu sitting beside Oba Akiolu of Lagos at the monarch's palace

Source: Facebook

The Vanguard reports that the former Lagos state governor was received by Sanwo-Olu, APC leaders and some Lagos residents around 3:45 pm at the airport.

He had visited all his contenders after his emergence as the APC presidential aspirant, to solicit their support and to build the party’s unity.

The APC national leader then met with the Oba of Lagos at his Iga Idun-Garan's palace, Lagos Island, where he received the royal blessings.

The Oba, while congratulating him on his victory in the APC presidential primaries, assured him of God's support.

Akiolu I said:

“Insha Allah, you know the Bible says ‘don’t be afraid of anything’. So, with joy and good health, we shall witness victory. God bless you."

Tinubu thanks Sanwo-Olu for his loyalty

In his address, Tinubu thanked the people of Lagos for their support, including Sanwo-Olu for his efforts while describing him as a lucky governor.

He prayed for the Oba of Lagos that his reign would be successful.

“They are very lucky to be the governor of Lagos State, I must say openly here, thank you very much for the hard work and loyalty. For the deputy governor, I say the same.

“Without a good backup, you cannot have a successful leader and you cannot leave your home or office, so we thank God Almighty,” Tinubu to Sanwo-Olu

“Baba (Akiolu), you’ll live long; God will not take you from us, Amen. All the prayers you’re offering for us are answered in your presence.”

