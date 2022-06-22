A total of 500 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have dumped the opposition for the All Progressives Congress

The party members who jumped ship in the Boripe local government area of Osun state were received by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun state

According to the defectors, they dumped the PDP because of the convincing way the governor of the state has been managing the affairs of the state

With the Osun election fast approaching, some key members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have decamped to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), The Punch reports.

It was gathered that over 500 supporters of the opposition party from the Boripe local government area of Osun state joined the APC.

A statement by the chief press secretary to the governor, Ismail Omipidan, said that the defectors were received into the ruling party at a campaign rally held in Iragbiji, the hometown of Osun state governor, Adegboyega Oyetola.

According to the statement, the former PDP members said that they dumped the party due to the convincing manner Oyetola has been managing the affairs of the state.

Showcasing their readiness to support the governor ahead of the Saturday, July 16 governorship election, the defectors said they would be voting for Oyetola.

Governor Oyetola commends the new APC members

Having received the former PDP members into the APC, Governor Oyetola appreciated and commended them for their efforts in supporting his administration.

He noted that once he is re-elected as governor of the state, the times would be more rewarding and resourceful than his first tenure for the people.

He called residents in the state to ensure that they register and collect their Permanent Voters' Cards to enable them to exercise their civic duty during the forthcoming governorship election.

