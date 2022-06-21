Justices of the supreme court have written to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Tanko, demanding why he abandoned his responsibilities

The Supreme Court justices have demanded responses from the chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), Ibrahim Muhammad, from questions on the deteriorating state of affairs in the apex court.

According to TheCable, 14 justices of the supreme court alleged in a letter to the CJN that he had abandoned his responsibilities as the leader of the court.

The report stated that some of the issues raised in the letter included vehicles, accommodation, diesel supply, electricity tariff, internet services to justices’ residences, training for justices and epileptic power supply to the courts.

The justices maintained that the concerns had been raised earlier in the year, in which a meeting was held after several attempts in which a welfare committee was set up to aggregate the issues.

“Your lordship received and ignored these demands since 24th March 2022”, the justices said in the letter.

What happened to our training funds, supreme court justices write CJN

They also demanded to know what has happened to funds set aside for their training since they have been denied the usual two to three international workshops annually.

The letter reads:

“In the past justices were nominated to attend two to three foreign workshops and trainings per annum with an accompanying person for reasons of age.

“Since your lordship’s assumption of office justices only attended two workshops in Dubai and Zanzibar. They were not accorded the privilege of travelling with accompanying persons as was the practice.

“Your lordship totally ignored this demand and yet travelled with your spouse, children and personal staff.

“We demand to know what has become of our training funds, have they been diverted, or is it a plain denial?

“Your lordship may also remember that the national assembly has increased the budgetary allocation of the Judiciary. We find it strange that in spite of the upward review of our budgetary allocation, the Court cannot cater for our legitimate entitlements. This is unacceptable!”

Healthcare issue

On the issue of healthcare, the justices said:

“The supreme court clinic has become a mere consulting clinic.

“Drugs are not available to treat minor ailments. There is a general lack of concern for justices who require immediate or emergency medical intervention.”

Welfare is in the mix too

The justices further stated that the welfare committee submitted their request for diesel allowance, they affirmed:

“ Because of the epileptic electricity supply, the astronomical hike in the price of diesel and the fact that justices require electricity to work at home”.

“The committee also requested for the restoration of our monthly Internet allowance, because we require uninterrupted Internet service in order to have access to materials online to write our judgments.”

