The Nigerian Army has been assured of total support in the fight against terrorism and criminal activities

The commitment to support the Nigerian Army and its leadership was given by the chairman of the Senate committee on Army Ali Ndume

Ndume noted that he is rest assured that the Army will restore peace and security across different localities in Nigeria

Ali Ndume, the chairman of the Senate Committee on the Nigerian Army, has pledged that the Red Chamber will continue to show adequate support to the Nigerian Army (NA) in its efforts to contain domestic security challenges.

Senator Ndume who led members of the Senate Army Committee in the role of statutory overseer to the Nigerian Army Headquarters on Thursday, October 27, expressed gratitude to the NA for the operational successes achieved thus far in combating terrorism, robbery, and other crimes.

Commending the chief of army staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahya, Ndume said the Army has shown competence and dedication to their tasks.

He also noted that lawmakers at the Senate are determined to put an end to the security challenges that plaguing Nigeria by intensifying efforts to address the unrest in troubled areas of the country by the end of the year.

Senator Ndume also expressed his confidence in NA's ability to work synergistically with other services and agencies to restore peace and security to the country, increasingly seen in the northeast of the country.

Expressing his delight at the many improvements in security in the Northeast, which has been the epicentre of terrorist activity, Ndume called for better strategies to nip the activities of criminals in the bud.

The Chief of Army staff reacts

In his remarks, General Yahya updated the committee on ongoing efforts to contain NA operations and domestic unrest.

He said that the “Still Waters,” “Golden Dawn,” and “Enduring Peace” exercises recently conducted across the country will help curb crime during the holiday season and create a peaceful atmosphere in the 2023 general election.

