Tanko Muhammad has grilled the chief judges of six states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

According to reports, this is over the conflicting court orders that recently emanated from their courts

Muhammad consequently threatened that three of the judges who issued the controversial order would be made scapegoats

In a move aimed at sanitising the judiciary, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Ibrahim Muhammad, has asked three judges to appear before the National Judicial Council (NJC) over their recent court pronouncements, Premium Times reports.

He asked them to show cause why disciplinary action should not be taken against them for granting the conflicting ex parte orders.

The judges had issued conflicting orders on issues bordering on the leadership crisis affecting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and matters relating to candidates for the Anambra governorship election.

Those summoned by the CJN are the chief judges of Rivers, Kebbi, Cross River, Anambra, Jigawa, FCT and Imo states.

This was disclosed by Soji Oye, NJC director of information. According to him, the meeting commenced at 11am on Monday, September 6, and lasted till 5:30pm, Daily Trust added.

He said:

“Each of the CJs was separately quizzed personally by the CJN for over an hour, before later reading a riot act in a joint session with all of them.

“Your job as heads of court is a sacred one, and it, therefore, includes you vicariously taking the sins of others. There must be an end to this nonsense. You shall henceforth take absolute charge in assigning cases or matters, especially political personally. We shall make example with these three Judges and never shall we condone such act."

