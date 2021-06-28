CJN Tanko Muhammad was fast to save the face of a new appeal court judge, Olasunbo Goodluck on Monday, June 27

Justice Goodluck, while taking her oath at the court in Abuja, mentioned Allah, instead of God since she is a Christian

Noting the error, the CJN quickly asked her to use the name of God as required by religion and law

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Abuja - There was a mild drama at the Court of Appeal in Abuja on Monday, June 27, while Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Tanko Muhammad was swearing in new judges.

One of the new appointees, Justice Olasunbo Goodluck, who happens to be a Christian, took her oath in the name of Allah but was immediately corrected by the CJN, The Nation reports.

The correctio of the CJN was very timely (Photo: Nigerian Youth Movement)

Source: Facebook

Muhammad swore in a total of 18 judges into the appellate court during the brief ceremony on Monday, Punch added.

The names of the new judges are given below:

1. Mohammed Danjuma (Niger State)

2. Muhammad Sirajo (Plateau)

3. Abdul-Azeez Waziri (Adamawa)

4. Yusuf Bashir (Taraba)

5. Usman Musale (Yobe)

6. Ibrahim Jauro (Yobe)

7. Abba Mohammed (Kano State)

8. Bature Gafai (Katsina)

9. Danlami Senchi

10. Mohammed Abubakar

11. Hassan Sule

12. Kenneth Amadi

13. Peter Affen

14. Sybil Gbagi

15. Olasunbo Goodluck

16. Adebukola Banjoko

17. Olabode Adegbehingbe

18. Bola Ademola

Kano Appoints New Sharia Court Judges

Meanwhile, by the approval of Justice Nura Sagir, the chief judge of Kano, 34 additional Sharia court judges were appointed in the state on Thursday, June 24.

The development was disclosed by the spokesman of the state's judiciary, Baba Jibo-Ibrahim, on Thursday.

Jibo-Ibrahim in a statement noted that the approval of the appointments was based on the performances of the judges in an aptitude test as well as an interview conducted by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

The spokesperson added that the new appointees would be sworn in on Friday, June 25, in the state's high court.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

CAN Warns Lawmakers of Infusing Sharia Law into Nigeria's Constitution

In another development, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) warned the Senate against bringing injunctions and practices of any religion in the country into Nigeria’s constitution amid the ongoing review of the legal document.

CAN's president, Rev Samson Ayokunle, gave the warning on Thursday, May 27, during the valedictory service held for him as the Visitor to Bowen University, Iwo.

Source: Legit.ng News