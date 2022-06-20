The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has lost some of its prominent members following the outcome of the primaries conducted for various offices ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In Bauchi state, six disgruntled APC chieftains, including lawmakers and a former deputy governor, have defected to other political parties, Premium Times reported.

Mass defections have hit the APC as some members were dissatisfied with the outcomes of the primaries.

Similar developments also happened in other states, including Sokoto and Katsina as aggrieved members of the party are leaving in droves and joining other political parties.

Many of the defectors were discontent about the conduct of the party’s primaries.

Here is a list of some of the defectors:

Bauchi APC

1. Lawal Gumau

Lawal Gumau, the senator representing Bauchi South District, Lawal Gumau, defected from the APC to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) after he failed to win the APC primary election to represent his zone.

2. Halliru Dauda-Jika

Halliru Dauda-Jika, the senator representing Bauchi Central also dumped the APC after he failed to get the party's governorship ticket.

3. Yakubu Shehu

Yakubu Shehu, the House of Representatives member Bauchi constituency, left the APC after his failed attempt to secure the party’s senatorial ticket. He has not announced the new party he moved to.

4. Abdu Sule-Katagum

A former deputy governor of Bauchi state, Abdu Sule-Katagum, has also left the APC. His reason for leaving the APC is, however, different.

He reportedly ended his membership of the party for what he described as a “lack of principles”.

5. Farouq Mustapha

Farouq Mustapha contested for the governorship ticket but lost.

6. Ibrahim Mohammed

A former House of Representatives member, Ibrahim Mohammed, who contested for the Bauchi North Senatorial seat, and also lost.

Katsina APC

In Katsina state, the three House of Representatives members who defected to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) sought a return ticket but were all defeated.

They are:

1. Babangida Talau, incumbent House of Representatives member representing Malumfashi/Kafur,

2. Armayau Kado, lawmaker representing Kurfi/Dutsin Ma

3. Aminu Ashiru, lawmaker representing Mani/Bindawa constituency.

Others who also left the APC in Katsina:

4. Umar Abdullahi

A former governorship aspirant, Umar Abdullahi, joined his former party, the PDP.

5. Garba Dankani

Also, a former governorship aspirant, joined the Action Alliance and is now its governorship candidate in Katsina state.

Sokoto state APC

It was gathered that the defectors in Sokoto state are mostly those who were involved in an internal fight with the party leader, Aliyu Wamakko, a former governor.

They are:

1. Abdullahi Salame, the member representing, Gwadabawa/Illela

After losing the governorship primary to Wamakko’s preferred candidate, Ahmed Aliyu, Abdullahi Salame defected to the PDP, the ruling party in the state.

2. Isa Kurdula

Isa Kurdula, the member representing Gudu/Tangaza, also defected to the PDP after failing to get the ticket to re-contest for his seat.

3. Bello Jibril

Bello Jibril, a former minister of culture and tourism, Bello Jibril, also joined the PDP.

