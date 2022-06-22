The ranks of the ruling APC and the PDP are drastically reducing in number almost on a daily basis

The ruling party on Wednesday, June 22, officially lost one of its federal lawmakers from Bauchi state, Haliru Jika

Jika's defection letter was read on the floor of the Senate by Senator Alhaji Ahmad Lawan during plenary

Abuja - A member of the Senate, Haliru Jika, representing Bauchi central, has joined the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Jika, a former chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), made the resignation of his membership of the ruling party known in a letter sent to the Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, The Cable reports.

Lawan, during the red chamber's plenary on Wednesday, June 22, red Jika's letter of resignation in which he announced his new party.

Meanwhile, three senators belonging to the APC had resigned their membership of the ruling party.

The lawmakers were Senators Ahmad Babba Kaita (Katsina North), Lawal Yahaya Gumau (Bauchi South), and Francis Alimikhena (Edo North).

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, June 21, Dr. Ezrel Tabiowo, special assistant (press) to the president of the Senate confirmed the development.

Whilst Babba Kaita and Alimikhena defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, Gumau, on the other hand, defected to the NNPP.

After the primaries of the APC, the ruling party is now facing a threatening wave of defection from the north, where it has its stronghold.

Most chieftains who are northern lawmakers in both the red and green chambers are abandoning the party for other political platforms for similar reasons top among which is the lack of principles and internal democracy.

This, needless to say, is drastically affecting the APC's chances of victory in the coming general elections.

Also, the Kebbi state chapter of the APC had experienced a big shake-up a few days after the ruling party's presidential primaries.

