Delta APC has reacted to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa's emergence as Atiku Abubakar's running mate for the 2023 election

In a recent move, the state chapter of the ruling APC called on southern leaders not to give their vote to Okowa come 2023

According to a party chieftain, if the presidency is not zoned to the south, then the leaders should not welcome the vice presidential slot of any candidate

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta state, Prof. LeRoy Edozien, has called on south and middle belt leaders forum to work against Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and any other politician who accepted to be running mate to any presidential candidate.

Edozien, who is a brother to the Asagba of Asaba and title holder of Ubili Ka Nkwu Ahaba, made the call on Sunday, June 19, in Asaba, The Punch reports.

APC chieftain, Prof. LeRoy Edozien, has called on the south and middle belt leaders forum to work against Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. Photo credit: Governor Ifeanyi A. Okowa

Source: Facebook

According to him, the presidency should be rotated to the South come 2023, in the interests of equity and fairness.

He said:

“I am calling on the South and Middle Belt Leaders Forum to keep its word about working against any politician who allows himself to be nominated as running mate to any presidential candidate.

“If the Presidency is not zoned to the South, work against any person that accepted to be running mate.”

Okowa betrayed the southeast region, Prof Edozien claims

Prof. Edozien said it was regrettable that the Delta state governor broke ranks, betrayed the Southern bloc, and lobbied for the vice-presidential slot while his Southern colleagues were pushing for the presidency.

The APC chieftain asserted:

“Such pursuit of self-interest at the cost of broader state and regional progress has been a hallmark of Senator Okowa’s governance of Delta state."

The APC chieftain calls on Chief Edwin Clark

He warned that the SMBLF risks compromising its own integrity should it fail to carry out its threat to work against any politician that becomes a running mate in a party that has not zoned the presidency to the south, charging the Chief Edwin Clark-led Forum to put their words into action.

Source: Legit.ng