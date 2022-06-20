A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Delta State and brother to the Asagba of Asaba, Prof. Edozien has asked the southern and middle belt leaders forum to work against Okowa

Edozie recalled that the forum had threatened to work against any politician from the regions who accepted the VP slot of any party that did not zone the presidency to southern Nigeria

The professor lamented that it is unfortunate that Okowa worked against the southern bloc and lobbied for a vice president slot while others were fighting for the presidency

An elder in the Asagba of Asaba royal family, Prof. LeRoy Edozien, has called on the South and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) to work against Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state.

The Punch reports that Edozien, who is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), asked the leaders to keep to their words and work against any southern politician who accepted to be running mate to any presidential candidate.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state addressing the people of the state

Edozien is a brother to Asagba of Asaba and title holder of Ubili Ka Nkwu Ahaba. He made the call on Sunday, June 19, in Asaba.

He said,

“I am calling on the South and Middle Belt Leaders Forum to keep its word about working against any politician who allows himself to be nominated as running mate to any presidential candidate.

“If the Presidency is not zoned to the South, work against any person that accepted to be running mate.

“It will be recalled that the SMBLF made this statement of intention last year, following the declaration of the 17 Governors of the Southern States of Nigeria that the Presidency should, in the interests of equity and fairness, rotate to the South”

Okowa betrayed southern bloc - Delta elder

Edozien expressed regret that Okowa broke ranks and betrayed the southern bloc, and lobbied for the vice-presidential slot while his southern colleagues were pushing for the presidency.

“It is deplorable that State resources were reportedly deployed in canvassing for this nomination.

“Such pursuit of self-interest at the cost of broader State and regional progress has been a hallmark of Senator Okowa’s governance of Delta State”, the APC chieftain asserted.

He urged the SMBLF not to compromise its integrity should it fail to carry out its threat to work against any politician that becomes a running mate in a party that has not zoned the presidency to the south.

He asked the Edwin Clark-led forum to put its words into action.

