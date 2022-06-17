The selection of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa as the PDP vice presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections continues to generate reactions

The Ohanaeze Youth Council says it will support Atiku and Senator Okowa ahead of the 2023 presidential race

The duo will fly the flag of the main opposition party ahead of the 2023 presidential contest scheduled for February next year

FCT, Abuja - The leadership of Ohanaeze Youth Council has congratulated Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Senator Ifeanyi Okowa over their emergence as the presidential and vice presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The group sent their felicitations to the duo in a statement signed by its national secretary, Obinna Achionye and sent to Legit.ng on Friday, June 17.

Part of the statement read:

“We received with joy the emergence of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Senator Ifeanyi Okowa as the presidential and vice presidential candidates of the PDP.

“We see it as a restoration journey to overhaul the polity and redirect the vehicle of leadership of Nigeria to where every Nigerian will be proud of their own country.

“While we congratulate them, we reassure Nigerians that we will never succumb to the fiction of sentimental politics as unemployment, insecurity and poverty have no tribe or religion.

“We reassure Nigerians of our unalloyed support for the Atiku/Okowa ticket. Okowa is and remains one of our own and we are thrilled to get the news of his political elevation.

“We are hopeful that this makes the beginning of good things to come not only among Ohanaeze youths but Nigerian youths as a whole.

“We appeal to Nigerians to pray for Atiku and Okowa for the task ahead of them is indeed enormous.”

PDP New Generation congratulates Okowa on his selection as Atiku's running mate

On its part, the PDP New Generation has declared that Atiku's decision to settle for the current Delta state governor is a good choice.

According to the group, Okowa, a former local government chairman will be an effective vice president.

The group made its position known in a statement signed by its director-general, Audu Mahmood and sent to Legit.ng on Friday, June 17.

Atiku has answers to Nigeria's challenges, says Okowa

On his part, Governor Okowa said Atiku has solutions to the numerous challenges bedevilling Nigeria.

The Delta state government made the comment on Thursday, June 16 in his acceptance speech after his nomination as the vice-presidential candidate of the PDP.

He said that the solutions to Nigeria's problems as a nation lay in Atiku’s book "My Covenant With Nigeria" and urged party members and all Nigerians to join hands with the PDP to rescue the nation from maladministration.

