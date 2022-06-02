Looks like the presidential race in the 2023 general election will be a three-horse race as against the usual dual contest

The Labour Party (LP) with Peter Obi as the bannerman is willing to go head-to-head with the juggernauts the APC and the PDP

Meanwhile, the camp of Peter Obi has revealed plots on how to defeat the APC and the PDP at the 2023 polls

Ogun, Abeokuta - The Labour Party (LP) has expressed optimism that it will outdo Nigeria’s strong political party the ruling All Progressive Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Disclosing the party’s optimism, the Peter Obi campaign director, Doyin Okupe on Wednesday, June 1 in Abeokuta revealed that the party can outclass APC and PDP in the forthcoming presidential polls.

Peter Obi was handed the emblem of Labour Party signifying his candidacy as the party's flag bearer at the 2023 general elections. Photo: @PeterObi

2023: NLC, TUC, NURTW all on our side - Okupe

According to the Vanguard newspaper, Okupe disclosed that the coalition of the NLC, TUC, NURTW and other professional bodies has already secured the Labour Party 20 million voters.

He said:

“We have NLC, TUC, NURTW, Professional bodies, etc, when you add all these together we have about 20million reserved voters that have affiliations directly with labour party, Our strategy: We need to reawaken the Nigerian Workers.”

Okupe however stated that the party had some shortcomings which was a factor that diminished the popularity of the party before now.

Labour party was not built rule, but to protest people - Okupe

As gathered by Legit.ng, Okupe said the problem has always been the fact that the party was not established on the blueprint of taking government or ruling.

He said the party was built on the foundation of fighting for people’s rights and the emoluments of workers.

He further stated that the mentality still remains but on a more different level as the party is willing to take power from oppressors and give it back to who it truly belongs to (the workers).

He said:

“I can assess things, We will beat APC and PDP hands down because Nigerians are tired of the misrule, corruption, insecurity bedevilling the nation”.

