Yiaga Africa has released its latest pre-election report ahead of the 2022 Ekiti gubernatorial election

In the report, Yiaga Africa certified that the independent electoral commission (INEC) completed all its preparatory activities for the forthcoming election

Meanwhile, Yiaga Africa in its findings says there were reported cases of gun violence during election campaign in some local government in Ekiti

Ekiti, Ado Ekiti - Ahead of the Ekiti state gubernatorial elections slated for Saturday, June 18, findings have confirmed that the independent electoral commission (INEC) has completed preparation for the polls.

Yiaga Africa in its pre-election report made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, June 16 revealed that the electoral body demonstrated commitment and readiness to conducting the 2022 Ekiti governorship election.

Yiaga Africa says a series of pre-election violence was recorded in some local governments including Ado-Ekiti. Photo: Yiaga Africa

The report says successfully implemented activities in the election timetable and schedule of activities.

It was also gathered that INEC carried out all its preparatory activities in all the 16 local government areas of the state.

These activities include voter registration and display claims and objections, voter education, distribution of voter registers to political parties, recruitment and training of polling officials and distribution of election observation kits.

Yiaga Africa confirms voter inducement, election violence ahead of Ekiti polls

Contrastingly, the leading election observation groups confirmed that there is still a persisting rate of voter inducement in the state ahead of the election.

It also confirmed that there is an occurrence of physical violence during political party rallies and campaigns.

As contained in the report, political violence was recorded in Oye and Ado-Ekiti and Efon local government.

The report reads:

"Thugs unleashed violence and inflicted injuries on people using machetes and stones. In addition, a gun duel between thugs linked to the APC and SDP was reported in Old Garage in Ado Ekiti, owing to a clash between the APC and SDP supporters on June 12, 2022.

