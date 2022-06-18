BREAKING: PDP Wins First LGA in Ekiti Governorship Election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reportedly emerged the winner of the ongoing governorship election in Efon Local Government Area (LGA).

According to results announced at the LGA collation centre, Bisi Kolawole of the PDP polled 6,303 votes followed by Abiodun Oyebanji of the APC who garnered 4,012 votes while Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), came a distant third with 339 votes, Daily Trust reported.

APC Wins First LGA In Ekiti Governorship Election

In a similar development, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has reportedly emerged the winner of the ongoing governorship election in Ikere Local Government Area (LGA).

According to results announced at the LGA collation centre, Abiodun Oyebanji of the APC polled 12,086 votes, followed by the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Bisi Kolawole, who garnered 3,789 votes, while Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), came a distant third with 1934 votes.

APC leads in Emure In Emure, Oyebanji polled 7,728 votes, while Oni trailed with 3,445 votes, followed by Kolawole with 2,610 votes.

Ekiti 2022: INEC completes preparation as voter inducement persist

Ahead of the Ekiti state gubernatorial elections slated for Saturday, June 18, findings have confirmed that the independent electoral commission (INEC) has completed preparation for the polls.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Yiaga Africa in its pre-election report made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, June 16 revealed that the electoral body demonstrated commitment and readiness to conducting the 2022 Ekiti governorship election.

The report says successfully implemented activities in the election timetable and schedule of activities.

Source: Legit.ng