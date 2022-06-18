BREAKING: Winner Emerges in First Polling Unit In Ekiti Governorship Election
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has secured its first known victory in the ongoing governorship election in Ekiti State.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
At polling unit 10, ward 10, Afao/Kajola, Abiodun Oyebanji, APC governorship candidate polled 20 votes ahead of Bisi Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who garnered two votes.
No other candidate got a single vote in the polling unit.
A correspondent of the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) reports that accreditation of voters started at 8:30pm at the polling station.
Source: Legit.ng