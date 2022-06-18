The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has secured its first known victory in the ongoing governorship election in Ekiti State.

At polling unit 10, ward 10, Afao/Kajola, Abiodun Oyebanji, APC governorship candidate polled 20 votes ahead of Bisi Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who garnered two votes.

No other candidate got a single vote in the polling unit.

A correspondent of the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) reports that accreditation of voters started at 8:30pm at the polling station.

Source: Legit.ng