BREAKING: Winners Emerge in Ekiti APC, SDP Governorship Candidates' Polling Units
Ekiti state - The candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Social Democratic Party (SDP), Biodun Oyebanji and Segun Oni, have won their polling units in the ongoing Ekiti governorship election.
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
While Oyebanji of the APC recorded 81 votes at Ward 3, Igede Ekiti, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bisi Kolawole, scored 23 votes while Oni had 30 votes.
A total of 140 voters were accredited out of 367 registered voters in the unit.
At ward 2 unit 6, Ifaki Ekiti, where Segun Oni voted, SDP polled a total of 218 votes.
Oni who cast his vote around 11am raised an alarm about vote-buying in the ongoing governorship election in the state.
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
His closest rival, polled 15 votes, while Kolawole trailed with two votes.
Ekiti 2022: Winner emerges in Governor Fayemi's polling unit
Meanwhile, Ekiti state governor Kayode Fayemi has won his polling unit, unit 09, Ogilolo ward in Isan-Ekiti, Oye local government area for the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Biodun Oyebanji.
The APC scored 154 votes while the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s candidates scored three and four votes respectively.
The candidate of the Action Democratic Party, Kemi Elebute-Hallegot, got one vote while six votes were voided.
Ekiti 2022: Winner emerges in Fayose's polling unit
Similarly, Bisi Kolawole, the PDP candidate in the Ekiti governorship election, has won the polling unit of Ayo Fayose, the former governor of the state.
Result: PU 1, Ward 1, Afao-Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun
PDP: 163
APC: 106
SDP: 29
Prominent governorship candidate in Ekiti loses polling unit
Kemi Elebute-Halle, the governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), lost her polling unit to Biodun Oyebanji, APC's candidate.
Elebute-Halle, one of the female candidates in the governorship election, came third in her polling unit with 32 votes.
The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Biodun Oyebanji, won the polling unit with 47 votes while Segun Oni, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), came second with 39 votes.
Result: PU 8, Ward 10, Ikole LGA SDP: 39
PDP: 21
APC: 47
ADP: 32
Source: Legit.ng