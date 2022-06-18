Ekiti 2022: Old Women Turn To Prayer Warriors, Pray For SDP's Segun Oni

Old women in Ifaki Ekiti have shown their love for the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Olusegun Oni.

The old women who are over 70 years took turns to shower passionate prayers on him.

According to them, it will be well for their son, Segun.

A lot of residents were on ground to receive him as he walks to his polling unit.

The governorship candidate will be voting close to his family house at Ward 6, polling 2, Oriolode.

In a similar development, an old woman dances in support of Oni was seen dancing for him.

The woman was said to have stopped his entourage as he moved towards his polling unit.

The woman who was visibly thrilled by the ambition of Oni was dancing for some minutes even after the candidate went on to vote.

