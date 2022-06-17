The SDP has asked the court to nullify Chief Segun Oni as the party’s governorship candidate in Ekiti state

According to the party, Oni did not participate in any valid primary election held in the state recently

On January 26, Oni lost the PDP governorship primary in Ekiti to Bisi Kolawole, the preferred candidate of Ayodele Fayose, a former governor of the state

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has asked a federal high court in Ado Ekiti to nullify the emergence of Segun Oni as the party’s governorship candidate, The Cable reports.

The suit marked FHC/C/31/2022 and filed on Wednesday, has the SDP as the first plaintiff, while Ishola Agboola, Tunde Alabi and Kehinde Rufus are the second, third and fourth plaintiffs, respectively.

According to the plaintiffs, Oni did not participate in any valid primary.

The SDP has urged a Federal High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti to nullify the emergence of Chief Segun Oni as the SDP governorship candidate. Photo credit: Olasunbo Abimbola Deborah

SDP claims

They averred that Oni was nominated by Shehu Gabam and Olu Agunloye, who they claim were not legally and constitutionally recognised as the national chairman and the national secretary of the party, respectively.

The SDP is seeking an order of the court restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognising Oni as the candidate of the party in the governorship election slated for Saturday.

SDP says the 'primary election' was not held formally

The party is also seeking a declaration that the primary of the party organised under the supervision of Gabam and Agunloye, which “never held formally”, is wrongful, illegal, null and void and couldn’t have produced a validly-nominated governorship candidate for the Ekiti poll.

Furthermore, they are seeking an order of injunction restraining Gabam and Agunloye from further parading themselves and/or holding themselves out as national chairman and national secretary or as officers of SDP.

