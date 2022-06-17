In late January 2022, Abiodun Oyebanji emerged as the governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti state.

Beyond being a former Secretary to the Government of Ekiti State under the Fayemi administration, here is some other key information about the man who may become the next governor of Ekiti state.

Abiodun Oyebanji, former SSG, wants to succeed Governor Kayode Fayemi. Photo credit: Biodun Oyebanji

Source: Facebook

Background/Education

Oyebanji who referred to himself as Ekiti homeboy was born on December 21, 1967, in lkogosi-Ekiti.

The APC governorship candidate began his academic journey at Baptist primary school, Ikogosi-Ekiti.

He attended Awo Community High school before transferring to C.A.C Grammar school, Efon-Alaaye, Ekiti State in 1979, and later attended the Federal school of Art and Science, Ondo State, and the District Commercial Secondary School, Aramoko-Ekiti from 1983 to 1985.

Oyebanji acquired a Bachelor of Science (BSc.) degree in Political Science from the Ondo State University (now Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti) in 1989 and continued his quest for honours at the University of Ibadan, Oyo State in 1992 where he bagged his masters’ Degree (M.Sc) in Political Science (International Relations & Strategic Studies).

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Professional career

The former SSG started his professional career as a Lecturer at the Department of Political Science, University of Ado Ekiti, where he worked for four years (1993-1997).

He later transited to the corporate sector and proceeded to work as Manager, Treasury, and Financial Service at the defunct Omega Bank Plc (now Heritage Bank) till May 1999.

Oyebanji is engaged in Agribusiness and is the chairman of Con Dois Farms LTD.

Political journey/public service

Oyebanji has been involved in public service for over 25 years now.

His first foray into public service was when he served as the Secretary set up for the creation of Ekiti State in 1994 when he was just 27 years old.

He also at some point served as the Secretary, Ekiti State Development Fund.

When Nigeria returned to Democratic governance in 1999, the APC governorship candidate (32 years old then) was appointed one of the key aides to the first democratically elected governor of the state, Otunba Niyi Adebayo.

Oyebanji rose to become the Chief of Staff to the governor of the state.

Specific political appointments:

Special Assistant (Parliament Affairs) to the Governor of Ekiti State (8th June 1999-2000)

Special Adviser (Parliament Affairs) to the Governor of Ekiti State (1st Aug. 2000-Sept. 2001)

Chief of Staff to the Governor of Ekiti State (September 2021-May 29, 2003);

Chairman, Governing Board, Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development (June 2009-December 2010);

Commissioner, Ministry of Integration and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Ekiti State (23rd December 2010-December 2011);

Head, Office of Transformation Strategy and Delivery (OTSD), Ekiti State ( December 2011-9th January 2013);

Commissioner, Ministry of Budget, Economic Planning and Service Delivery, Ekiti State (10th January 2013-16th October 2014);

Secretary, Ekiti State Government (16th October 2018- December 7, 2021).

Here is what Oyebanji recently said about his political experience:

“If I get the governorship ticket and win, I will be the first homeboy to be Ekiti governor. I schooled here in Ekiti from primary, secondary and up to the university level. I got a solid tutelage from Niyi Adebayo for four years and seven years under Governor Fayemi.

“Out of the 25 years of the creation of this State, I have received 11 years of experience as a public servant. If other aspirants come to you, ask them where they got their pupilage from to be able to do well as a governor. During the creation of Ekiti State in 1996, I was barely 27 years and I served as the Secretary of the Committee for the creation of our dear state.”

Marriage

Oyebanji is married to Professor Olayemi Jumoke Abiodun-Oyebanji, an indigene of Ado-Ekiti.

Olayemi, a princess from Ado Ekiti, is an associate professor at the prestigious University of Ibadan.

She is reported to be a seasoned scholar with over 80 publications in the field of Institutional Administration, Higher Education, and Quality Assurance in Education, Human Resource Development and Leadership in Education.

Ekiti governorship election: Residents reveal who they will vote for

Meanwhile, ahead of the governorship election in Ekiti state, residents who spoke with Legit.ng have revealed their preferred choice among the contestants battling for the topmost seat.

Speaking with Legit.ng, Dare Ajewole said he would be voting for Olabisi Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because he believes in former governor Ayodele Fayose.

Another resident who refused to identify himself said his votes will go for Engr Segun Oni of the SDP. According to him, his parents had it fine when Oni was a governor in the state.

Source: Legit.ng