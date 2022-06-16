The Independent National Electoral Commission on Thursday, June 16, commenced the distribution of election materials in Ekiti state

The commission started the process by taking these materials to the INEC's state office in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state's capital city

Scores of security officials from the Nigerian military, the police and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps were also present at the INEC's office

With preparations underway for the 2022 governorship election in Ekiti state, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun the distribution of materials in the state.

Legit.ng gathered that the commission commenced the distribution of election material on Thursday, June 16, at the INEC office in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

Election materials have arrived the state office of INEC in Ado-Ekiti Photo: Emmanuel Osodi

Source: UGC

Officials at the state's headquarters were seen taking stock of materials being offloaded from various vehicles parked inside the commission's premises.

The materials which came in various cartons were also guarded by various security operatives around the premises of the INEC office in Ado-Ekiti.

Among security personnel present at the commission's office were those from the Nigerian military, the Nigeria Police Force, and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps among others.

Ekiti 2022: Motorists accuse governors of being unfair to road users ahead of poll

Some motorists along the Akure and the Ikere area of Ekiti state had lamented the terrible state of the road.

Speaking with Legit.ng, the road users said Ondo and Ekiti states and the federal government have abandoned them to their plight and as a result, they have lost hope that the road will be repaired.

A driver who simply identified himself as Deji said waking up to face the road on a daily basis is sickening.

Ekiti 2022: Labour Party collapses state structure in full support of APC's Oyebanji? Buhari's ex-aide speaks

Since he lost the APC ticket in the House of Representatives, Bashir Ahmad, a former presidential media aide, had been more vocal.

In a tweet on Tuesday, June 14, Ahmad stated that he just read what some might call an impossible affair between the Labour Party and the APC in Ekiti ahead of the coming gubernatorial election.

According to what Ahmad said he read, the LP had collapsed its structure in the southwest state in a bid to work for the emergence of Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, the APC's governorship candidate.

Source: Legit.ng