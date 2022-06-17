With less than 24 hours to the Ekiti governorship election, a chieftain of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the state, Olukayode Oso has cried out over the alleged threat to his life.

Oso also raised alarm over the plot to arrest him alongside other leaders of the party ahead of Saturday, June 18, governorship election in Ekiti state.

A chieftain of the SDP has alleged that Ayo Fayose is working with the Ekiti state government to arrest and frame him up. Photo: Ayo Fayose

In a letter titled, "Plot To Frame Me And Possible Arrest" which was personally signed by the SDP chieftain and addressed to the Ekiti state commissioner of police, Oso alleged that his life had been under threat.

According to him, his life came under threat since the deadly attack on the campaign team of the gubernatorial candidate of the party in Itaji Oye local government of the state by suspected political thugs.

A close associate of Segun Oni, the SDP governorship candidate in the Ekiti election, Oso explained that he is among the party leaders allegedly pencilled down for arrest before the guber poll in the state.

SDP chieftain in Ekiti petitions police boss

In the letter, Oso accused the Ekiti state government and the former governor of the state of working together to possibly frame him up and link him with the attack that took place in Itaji on Saturday, June 11.

Confirming that he was not in the state when the incident occurred, Oso said that as a law-abiding citizen has not committed any crime.

However, the SDP through its legal adviser, Owoseni Ajayi had in a petition to the Inspector General of Police notified the police and other security agencies of the development and the need to prevail on those behind such an evil plot.

The letter by the party read in part:

"I am Olukayode Oso, an Ekiti State indigene and an SDP stalwart/close associate of Chief Segun Oni, the gubernatorial candidate of SDP in Ekiti State.

"I have on authority that the Ekiti state government in collaboration with the former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, is planning to arrest me and possibly link me with a situation that occurred recently, especially the Itaji incident."

"I want to state clearly that I was not in Ekiti State on the date of the incident and I am a law-abiding citizen of this state."

"The fact that my party SDP is the leading party at the forthcoming election on Saturday, June 18, 2022, should not lead to unnecessary arrests/linking to issues that I know nothing about."

