One of the governorship candidates who is aiming at the highest seat of power in Ekiti is that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olabisi Kolawole, who floored other party aspirants at the primary with 671 votes.

Kolawole proved how powerful and popular he is by beating a former Ekiti governor, Olusegun Oni, at the PDP primary, who later defected to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

But who is Kolawole and why is he a name to reckon with as the electorate in the southwest state gets ready to vote for their next governor on Saturday, June 18?

Olabisi Kolawole: Influential ex-lawmaker, APC's nightmare, facts about Ekiti PDP guber candidate (Photo: Vanguard)

Legit.ng has put together a number of interesting facts to bear in mind about the PDP politician whose high chance of emerging victorious in the Saturday election dreads other contenders.

Excommissioner

Under the administration of former Ayodele Peter Fayose (2014 - 2018), Kolawaole was appointed as the commissioner for environment.

The former commissioner's performance in office and loyalty to his ex-boss earned him a place in his heart and prominence in the then state leadership's scheme of things.

In fact, it is generally believed that Kolawole's emergence as the PDP's gubernatorial candidate is largely due to the state-wide support from Fayose, his supposed godfather.

Former lawmaker

Kolawole represented the Efon constituency at the state House of Assembly and as such is a well-known name within the confines of Ekiti legislature.

Former PDP chairman in Ekiti

He also rose to become the PDP's chairman in the state and proved his mettle in the business of administration having gained sound knowledge in the field from Ekiti State University.

APC's nightmare

The name Fayose registers fear in the mind of Etiki politicians who are of the ruling party as well as those who are in the SDP because of the enormous power he wields having served as a governor twice.

Thus, his anointed candidate, Kolawole, shares in his power and influence by virtue of the cordial and close relationship they share.

Although no longer in office, Fayose, in the coming election, will muster all the political strength he has to see his candidate rise to power and thus re-enact his political relevance in the state.

Much of the APC's preparation for Saturday will be informed by serious consideration of these facts.

Court nullifies Ekiti guber primary hours to election? Party opens up

Meanwhile, the APC in Ekiti had reacted to claims that the Federal High Court in Abuja has nullified its governorship primary and thus the candidacy of Biodun Oyebanji.

In a statement debunking the viral report, the APC publicity secretary in Ekiti, Segun Dipe, called on Nigerians and party members to regard the news as rumour.

Dipe categorically asked APC members “to disregard the rumour and discountenance it as the forlorn wish of some desperate politicians in the state, which cannot come to pass”.

