PDP governors have congratulated their colleague, Ifeanyi Okowa, following his emergence as Atiku's running mate for the 2023 presidential election

Aminu Tambuwal, the chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, expressed confidence that the Atiku/Okowa ticket will defeat the APC in 2023

The governor of Sokoto state said Okowa, the governor of Delta state, has “what it takes” to be vice-president

Sokoto - Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have congratulated Ifeanyi Okowa, governor of Delta, for his selection as the party’s vice-presidential candidate.

The presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, had on Thursday, June 16, announced Okowa as his running mate for the 2023 general elections.

PDP governors have congratulated their colleague, Ifeanyi Okowa, on his emergence as Atiku's running mate. Photo credit: @IAOkowa

Source: Twitter

In a statement issued on Thursday night, Aminu Tambuwal, governor of Sokoto and chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, said Okowa has “what it takes” to be vice-president, TheCable reported.

He said the Atiku/Okowa ticket will defeat the APC in 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The statement read in part:

“The PDP-GF notes in particular that the PDP Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, GCON, promised to select a serving PDP Governor as his running mate, ostensibly not just because of the contributions of the Governors to the effective running of the Party and its stability, but because of their experience and executive capacity. He kept his word."

The PDP governors added that Okowa has distinguished himself as governor of Delta state, adding that he also has cognate legislative experience as a former senator.

"He has what it takes to be an effective Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The great task of recovering, rescuing and rebuilding Nigeria begins with the Atiku / Okowa ticket. The APC has completely messed up Nigeria. It has failed in all aspects of governance; insecurity, bad economy, dysfunctional education, health and social services are the hallmarks of the APC administration," the statement read further.

Atiku has answers to Nigeria's challenges, says Okowa after emerging PDP VP candidate

Meanwhile, the Delta state governor, Okowa, has said Atiku has solutions to the numerous challenges bedevilling Nigeria.

Okowa said this on Thursday, June 16 in his acceptance speech after his nomination as the vice-presidential candidate of the PDP at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

He said that the solutions to Nigeria's problems as a nation lay in Atiku’s book "My Covenant With Nigeria" and urged party members and all Nigerians to join hands with the PDP to rescue the nation from maladministration.

Source: Legit.ng