Lagos APC members from Lagos Mainland (West) have rejected the primary election that produced Lanre Oshun as the party's House of Representatives candidate

The aggrieved members in their hundreds storm the residence of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu in Ikoyi Lagos, to expressed their anger

The leaders of the protest, Lagos West Elders Forum, in a statement signed by its chairman and secretary, Baba Babs Fashina and Akibu Bankole, described the primary as fraud

Ikoyi, Lagos - Some members of the Lagos state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have rejected the primary election that produced Lanre Oshun as the party’s House of Representatives candidate for the Lagos Mainland (West).

The Punch reports that the aggrieved members in their hundreds stormed the residence of the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, to express their anger.

Bola Tinubu dancing at the recently concluded APC presidential campaign Source: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

According to a statement signed by the Lagos West Elders Forum’s Chairman and Secretary, Baba Babs Fashina and Akibu Bankole, the exercise was held on Friday, May 27.

The forum maintained that the exercise was a fraud and lacked substantial compliance with APC Constitution, the Electoral Act 2022 and the party’s guidelines for the conduct of primaries.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

It is our turn, APC protesters at Tinubu's residence claim

Protesting at Tinubu’s residence on Tuesday, party members were seen with placards disowning Osun as the party’s candidate for Lagos Mainland for the House of Representatives.

One of the protesters, Afolabi Ahmed of Ward I, Lagos Mainland local government, spoke on camera, he said,

“As you see us, we are for Jagaban (Tinubu). He is our next president. He is our father. He has been our leader for a long time.

“But as you can see on the placard (which says Oshun is not their candidate), we support the Youth Agenda. We support Prince Akeem Animashaun for Lagos Mainland Federal Constituency. Awa lo kan (It is our turn).”

APC Primary: Prominent APC Leader Reveals What Tinubu’s Candidacy Means For Nigeria

The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former commissioner in Lagos, Seye Oladejo, has congratulated Bola Tinubu as he clinches the party's presidential ticket.

Oladejo in his remark described the candidacy of the Tinubu as a breath of fresh air for the people of Nigeria.

The former spokesperson of the APC in Lagos added that Tinubu is a unifier and expressed optimism that he will bring everybody together.

Source: Legit.ng