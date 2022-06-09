The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former commissioner in Lagos, Seye Oladejo, has congratulated Bola Tinubu as he clinches the party's presidential ticket

A former spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lagos State Chapter, Seye Oladejo, has described the candidacy of Bola Tinubu as a breath of fresh air for Nigeria.

Oladejo made this remark while reacting to Tinubu’s victory at the recently concluded presidential primary of the ruling APC at Eagle’s Square in Abuja on Wednesday, June 8.

Tinubu polled 1,271 votes to defeat 13 other presidential aspirants of the party, while the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, came second and third.

In a report by Nigerian Tribune, Oladejo while passing his comment said that,

This is a victory well-deserved and most expected. It implies that diligence, consistency and large-heartedness do get rewarded in politics.

When Asiwaju declared his intention to vie for the APC Presidential ticket and some of us threw our hats in the ring to support him, we were called names.

Today people like us feel justified that at last, Nigeria is ready for a leadership that is informed, that is prepared and ready to take our country to earn a well-deserved place in the comity of Nations.

What Asiwaju’s candidacy represents is a breath of fresh air for the Nigerian nation.

He has come to give us the real hope for development, security, the confidence of Nigerians wherever we travel all over the world that we have a leadership that will take us to the lofty height of the dreams of our founding fathers.”

Tinubu fights in the spirit of democracy

Oladejo who was a former Lagos State Commissioner and chairman of Mushin Local Government congratulated Tinubu, his supporters and those who earlier opposed his aspiration.

He added that Tinubu had given a good fight, noting that such a fight is a spirit of democracy.

The truth of the matter is that Asiwaju is a unifier, he has a large heart, and he will be ready to rally everybody within and outside the party for him to win the election come 2023,” Oladejo said.

