A new media report claimed stakeholders from the north have opted for former Borno state governor, Kashim Shettima, as Bola Tinubu's running mate

The report cited an unnamed member of the ruling APC's National Working Committee (NWC) as its source

Dr Garus Gololo, another APC chieftain, was cited as confirming the development, adding that the APC will win in the north with the alleged choice of Shettima as Tinubu's running mate

A report by Daily Independent states a member of the APC's National Working Committee (NWC) claims Senator Kashim Shettima has been selected by northern stakeholders as running mate to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling party.

The newspaper stated further that the NWC member whose name was not revealed alleged that the northern stakeholders believe Shettima, a former Borno governor, is a better option than the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and the Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, who were also reportedly being considered.

An unnamed APC NWC member claims former Borno governor Kashim Shettima has been picked by northern stakeholders as Tinubu's running mate.

Source: Twitter

The anonymous NWC member said that “after careful consideration we settled for Senator Shettima. He will give us the votes we need.”

Tinubu's running mate: Another APC chieftain Garus Gololo speaks

Daily Independent reported further that Dr Garus Gololo, another APC chieftain, confirmed the development.

Gololo was said to have commended the choice of Shettima as Tinubu’s running mate, adding that “the decision of the NWC will help the party to win the north.”

He added:

“This development means that before 12pm on election day, the APC will defeat Atiku and other opposition candidates, hands down. It’s a clear sign that we will win the 2023 elections. Nothing will stop us, Isha Allah."

Legit.ng notes that Tinubu and the ruling APC have not officially announced anyone as running mate yet.

2023 Presidency: What we’ll do to Tinubu if APC flies Muslim-Muslim ticket - Fani-Kayode

Meanwhile, Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation, has said he will support the APC presidential flag bearer, Tinubu, even if the party settles for a Muslim running-mate.

However, Fani-Kayode, an APC chieftain, maintained that religion could not be ruled out totally in Nigerian politics. He stated that it would be a “very big mistake” to suggest that a Muslim-Muslim ticket should not be an issue for anybody.

The former minister, nevertheless, reiterated that he would support Tinubu should he decide to pick a Muslim running mate.

