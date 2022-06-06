One of President Muhammadu Buhari's former allies, Alhaji Buba Galadima, has said that the Nigerian leader and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu had an agreement before the 2015 general elections.

According to Galadima, during a closed-door meeting specifically in 2013, there was a deal that if Tinubu secures the presidency for Buhari through his massive support, the same will be done for him when the president's tenure expires.

The former associate of the president in an exclusive interview with Punch claimed this resolution was reached when the option of Tinubu being a vice president in 2015 failed on the consideration that a Muslim-Muslim ticket would have been rejected.

Galadima had a deal in 2013 (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

Source: Facebook

However, Galadima said that just like he warned at the time, things are not going according to the plan which is why, according to him, Tinubu is bitter.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"They said that whatever he does, he should deploy and make sure that Buhari becomes President and that when he (Buhari) is going, he would also do whatever he would in his powers to assist Tinubu to become President. It looks like they are now going back on that understanding. And a promise is a promise whether written or unwritten because if you can subvert it, God knows your heart. And God never accepts betrayal. When you are committed, whether it is sour or bitter, or tasty, you have to swallow it.

"Now, it looks like they want to go back on that understanding with Tinubu. This is why Tinubu is bitter and I understand this bitterness, because of what has happened to him, which I told him years back. I told him what was going to happen to him. And everything that I predicted those years is now happening. My prayer for him (Tinubu) is that he should come out of this unscathed and healthy. That is my biggest prayer for him.

"But for him, it looks like he has already been subverted. The only way he can get his momentum is if the party agrees to do primaries. If the party agrees to go to the primaries, I have no doubt in my mind that Tinubu may emerge victorious, but as far as the consensus which they want to adopt is concerned, he is out of the game."

Source: Legit.ng