On Wednesday, June 15, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Kola Abiola, expressed confidence that he would repeat the feat achieved by his father, Chief MKO Abiola, in 1993 and win the 2023 election.

According to him, he joined the PRP not because he was looking for a platform to contest the Presidency, but because of the party’s ideology.

The Punch reports that Abiola made this statement at the national headquarters of the PRP in Abuja after collecting his certificate of return.

Premium Times report added that Abiola who noted that it would be 30 years in 2023 since his late father won the presidential election, said “there is going to be a repeat in 2023.’’

He said that the biggest role the PRP would play at the general elections was to serve as a bridge for the current generation of Nigerian youth.

The presidential hopeful said:

“I want to appeal to the youth to know that we are the vehicle of change. We are going to run an all-inclusive government. If we can win the 1993 election about 30 years ago, we can also win it now. I won Kano in 1993 with my father, collectively, and we must win it again. To make this happen, our thought process must change.”

The party’s national chairman, Falalu Bello, said the PRP would contest the 2023 governorship election in 21 states.

