The 2023 presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar has been encouraged to work with Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike

The call was made by a support group within the party, PDP Frontliners which said such collaboration would be of immense benefit to the opposition

According to the group, Wike's loss during the PDP primary can be attributed to the alleged treachery by a northern PDP chieftain

A support group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday, May 29, called for a collaboration between the party 2023 presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar and the Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike.

The call by the PDP Frontliners followed the emergence of Atiku as the PDP's 2023 flagbearer beating Wike; former Senate President Bukola Saraki and Governor Emmanuel Udom, Anyim Pius Anyim among others to the game.

The PDP Frontliners has called on Atiku Abubakar to extend a hand of partnership to Governor Nyesom Wike. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Source: UGC

In a statement signed by its president Hussein Mohammed; the secretary, Moses Abidemi and the publicity secretary, Dan Okafor, the PDPF said collaboration between Wike and Atiku is of great importance to the opposition party.

As seen by Legit.ng, the group in the statement alleged that treacherous payback for Governor Wike's past generosity towards the Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal was the most significant factor in Wike’s loss to Atiku.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Wike's loyalty to PDP and party chieftains

The group emphasized that Governor Wike has paid his dues and deserves much respect for keeping PDP alive as an opposition party, especially when others abdicated such responsibility.

They said:

“We, members of the PDP Frontliners support group congratulate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for winning the race and we congratulate Governor Nyesom Wike for making such incredible waves and impressive impact in a first attempt for the presidency.

“We note too, the exceptional treachery of Gov Wike’s former ally - the greatest and exceptional beneficiary of his resources and support in the 2019 presidential primaries who became the greatest facilitator of Wike's loss in this year's presidential primaries."

“Obviously, Atiku, our party's presidential candidate cultivated a nationwide network of friendships but now, he needs to unite every cleavage and every individual within the party in order to win the 2023 presidential race."

“As for Governor Wike, an embodiment of formidable courage, unwavering party loyalty and pragmatic resilience without whom PDP wouldn’t have recovered itself after many had taken opportunities exits and even fought with the ruling APC to destroy PDP."

The group while congratulating Atiku for his victory at the party's primary, urge him to genuinely extend a hand of fellowship to Governor Wike whose bravery and consistency have only been rewarded with betrayals from several party leaders.

Despite dumping PDP days before primary, Peter Obi sends strong message to Atiku as he emerges flagbearer

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, had congratulated Atiku Abubakar over his emergence as PDP's presidential flagbearer.

Obi in a message shared via his personal Twitter page described Atiku as his leader and dear brother.

The presidential hopeful also prayed to God to continue to guide Atiku in his political endeavour of becoming Nigeria's next president.

Atiku wins PDP presidential primary, emerges opposition party's candidate for 2023 elections

Nigeria's lead opposition party, the PDP had elected former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.

Atiku who was also the PDP's presidential candidate in the 2019 elections polled the highest votes in the election which was held at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Saturday, May 28.

No fewer than 767 delegates decided the fate of the presidential aspirants jostling for the ticket of the party.

Source: Legit.ng