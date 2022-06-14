The running mate to the presidential candidate of the opposition PDP, Atiku Abubakar, will soon be unveiled

Iyiochia Ayu, the chairman of the party, made the disclosure at a meeting held in Abuja on Tuesday, June 14

Ayu explained that the meeting held at the PDP's national secretariat was in furtherance of consultations aimed at arriving at a good choice

FCT, Abuja - The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Iyiochia Ayu, on Tuesday, expressed confidence that the party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, would, within the next 48 hours, present a running mate Nigerians would relate well with and vote into office.

Ayu gave this assurance in his opening remarks at the meeting with members of the consultative committee set up to assist Atiku to choose a running mate, The Punch reported.

Ayu had been in a closed-door meeting with some stakeholders of the party at the party’s national secretariat.

He explained that the meeting was in furtherance of consultations aimed at arriving at a choice that Nigerians would be glad to elect into office.

Ayu said:

“The presidential candidate of our party would have been here, but this morning he suddenly dashed somewhere.

“He apologised and if he comes early, he will join us. But we will go ahead with the assignment he has given us.

“The candidate wrote to us, as the administrative arm of the party, on the choice of his running mate.

“Various organs of the party are well-represented in his committee — the National Working Committee, the Governors Forum, the National Assembly, and former governors who have put forward their candidates.

“This deliberation will be chaired by my able deputy, Ambassador Umaru Damagum.

“I wish you a successful deliberation and I hope you come up with a conclusion between tomorrow and Friday.

“Our presidential candidate, this time, has decided to carry everybody along unlike 2019 when he didn’t consult widely in his choice of running mate.”

The meeting ongoing has the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Aminu Tambuwal; Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed; Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom; former Senate President, David Mark; former Ondo State Governor, Olusegun Mimiko; former Cross River State Governor, Liyel Imoke, and Senator Philip Aduda among others, in attendance.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, gave political parties till Friday, June 17, 2022, to submit the names of their presidential candidates and their running mates.

Source: Legit.ng