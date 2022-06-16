Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state has reportedly said he wants to be Tinubu's running mate because he is qualified

The chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF) who is a Christian said he does not want to be picked as the APC vice-presidential candidate on the basis of religion

Lalong who is among those being considered for the top spot said Tinubu, working with President Buhari, will decide the choice of his running mate

The governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong, says he is aspiring to be the running mate of the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, because he is qualified, not because of religion.

Governor Lalong was reported to have said this in an interview with Trust TV.

Governor Simon Lalong said he is not aspiring to be the running mate of Tinubu because of religion. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

“I am not aspiring to be vice president because of my faith; I am aspiring because I am qualified,” he was quoted to have said.

Legit.ng notes that Lalong who is the chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF) is one of those being considered to be picked as Tinubu's running mate.

I believe in politics of inclusion, says Lalong

Meanwhile, ahead of Friday, June 17, the deadline of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for submission of candidates for the presidential positions by political parties, Lalong, a Christian northerner, said that he believes in politics of inclusion.

He added that jettisoning a known tradition would not augur well for the polity and that it amounted to exclusion.

The Plateau governor’s statement came amid the purported moves by the ruling party to field a Muslim-Muslim ticket for the February 25, 2023, presidential election.

On how he managed politics of inclusion in his state, Lalong said:

“I realised that some of the crises that were happening in Plateau were because of exclusion. People believed that they were excluded.

“In politics, you talk about the majority having their way while the minority should be given the opportunity to have a say. Once you have that, you have complete peace in your place,” he said while responding to a question on the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Buhari didn't give us mandate to select Tinubu's running mate

On what the northern governors were doing on the selection of a running mate, he said the president has not given them the mandate to select the running mate.

He said:

“I am sitting down like any other person and hoping because this is politics. I have heard my name here and there and other names.

“The flag bearer is at the discretion of choosing and I am sure he is going to do that in conjunction with Mr President. Though we expect that there will be cooperation in selecting a running mate, Mr President has not directed us to look for a running mate."

Tinubu set to announce running mate

Meanwhile, barring a last-minute change of plans, the presidential candidate of the ruling APC, Tinubu will on Thursday, June 16, announce his running mate.

There were indications within party circles that the party may have settled for a Muslim/Muslim ticket.

A purported reduced list of those who may emerge as the running mate has also been released.

Source: Legit.ng