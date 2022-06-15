A former commissioner for LG and chieftaincy affairs in the administration of former Governor Rauf Aregbesola in Osun state, Barrister Kolapo Alimi has decamped to the PDP

The former commissioner formally defected to the opposition PDP at the party's secretariat on Wednesday, June 15

This is coming as there seems to be no end in sight to the crisis between the Osun state Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola and his predecessor and now minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola

On Wednesday, June 15, a former commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs in Osun, Kolapo Alimi, defected to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Alimi, one of staunch the supporters of the Minister of Interior and former governor of the state, Rauf Aregbesola, announced his defection at the PDP secretariat in Osogbo.

Vanguard reports that Alimi, a lawyer, served as a two-term commissioner during Aregbesola’s administration as governor of the state.

Ahead of the Osun 2022 polls, Aregbesola’s loyalist Kolapo Alimi joins PDP. Photo credit: RAUF AREGBESOLA

Source: Facebook

Kolapo Alimi, Aregbesola's loyalist

He was also a staunch member of The Osun Progressives (TOP), a caucus within the chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), backed by Aregbesola.

Sen. Ademola Adeleke, PDP members welcome Kolapo Alimi

Alimi, who was received by the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, caretaker chairman of the party, Dr Akintunde Akindele and other PDP members, said that he left APC because of what he called marginalisation.

Although he said that Aregbesola could not leave APC because of his stake in it, the former commissioner, however, stated that he decided to dump the party because he could no longer withstand the maltreatment allegedly being meted out to him and others.

He said:

“We cried out to so many times without any solution.

“You know Aregbesola himself is a bigwig in APC. He cannot leave the party, but to some of us who can no longer withstand the heat that the state government is turning on us, we have to move out."

Alimi, however, appealed to the people of the state to come out en masse to vote for Adeleke in the July 16 governorship election.

In his remarks, Adeleke said Alimi’s defection to PDP would boost the chances of the party in the election.

