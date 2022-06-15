The advisory council set up by the PDP to assist in the selection of a running mate to Atiku Abubakar has conducted a mock poll

Governor Wike of Rivers, one of the three contenders voted for by the council members, overwhelmingly won the election

The Rivers state governor was said to garner 16 votes out of 19 to defeat two other contenders being considered to be picked as running mate

FCT, Abuja - Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has won the mock election conducted by an advisory council constituted by the PDP to help in the selection of a running mate to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Daily Trust reported that the council conducted the mock election for the three contenders for the position in a bid to resolve the impasse being faced in the selection of the running mate.

Governor Nyesom Wike wins mock poll conducted to assist in pickin Atku Abubakar's running mate for the 2023 presidential election. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that Governor Wike won the mock poll held at the national headquarters of the PDP in Abuja.

Legit.ng gathers that the advisory council was constituted to review the report of General Aliyu Gusau’s committee.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Gusau-committee had recommended the Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike and Akwa Ibom state governor, Udom Emmanuel for consideration.

It was gathered that the advisory council, which was inaugurated by the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, on Tuesday, June 14, swung into action immediately.

The election was reportedly conducted during the closed-door session of the council members.

16:3: How Wike won the running mate mock election

A member of the National Working Committee (NWC), according to Daily Trust, said that 19 of the 20 member-committee attended the inaugural meeting.

The source said 16 of the 19 chieftains in attendance voted for Governor Wike.

“When the chairman of the advisory committee, Ambassador Umar Shehu Damagum, asked members of the committee who are in support of Wike to raise up their hands, 16 threw their weights behind the Rivers State governor. Based on this, there was no need for another vote,” the source said.

He added:

"With the election, members of the committee, which is saddled with the task of picking the party’s vice presidential candidate for the 2023 elections overwhelmingly agreed to recommend Wike for the plum job.

“You saw his showing at the primaries. The party leaders have confidence in his capacity and they have chosen him. He would be recommended to the presidential candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar."

The unnamed source said the advisory council would soon submit its report to the National Working Committee (NWC) for onward delivery to the presidential candidate.

Also reporting the development, Daily Independent stated that though the majority of the committee members voted in favour of Wike, Atiku will decide whether to run with him or not.

Members of the council chaired by the Deputy National Chairman (North), Ambassador Damagum were Governors Samuel Ortom (Benue), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), former Governors Babangida Aliyu (Niger), Sule Lamido (Jigawa), Liyel Imoke (Cross Rivers), Olusegun Mimiko (Ondo) and the minority leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, among others.

Presidency 2023: Youth advocate advises Atiku to pick Wike as running mate

In a similar development, the executive director of the Platform for Youth and Women Development, Ogoegbunam Kingdom, has advised Atiku to pick Governor Wike as his running mate.

In a brief email chat with Legit.ng, Mr Kingdom who called for a wide consultation said Governor Wike is the best vice presidential candidate who will deliver the entire southern region for Atiku and the PDP.

He said the Rivers state governor has a massive cult followers in the south and in the middle belt region.

Source: Legit.ng