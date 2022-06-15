Just when Nigerians were waiting for the governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, to be announced as Atiku Abubakar, the PDP has burst their bubbles

In a message on Wednesday, June 15, the PDP's national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said claims that Wike has already been selected for the slot are false

Ologunagba said the PDP is still making consultations within its ranks to select the right person for the position

The Peoples Democratic Party on Wednesday, June 15, denied viral claims that it has selected Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers as Atiku Abubakar's running mate.

This position was put forward by the PDP's national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, who on Wednesday, noted that the speculations are nothing but rumours, Vanguard reports.

Breaking: It's Not Wike, PDP Dismisses Viral Report Of Selecting Rivers Governor As Atiku's Running Mate

As stated by Ologunagba, the opposition being an organic party follows due process, adding that consultations and meetings are still ongoing.

He said:

“We have a process as a party because we are organic. We follow through with the processes. We recognize the importance of participatory democracy, ensuring that every stakeholder and organ of the party is involved in our decision-making process.

“This is the beginning of the process, consideration and advisory body need to get to the level where, in consultation with the presidential candidate, they will deliberate on who is most suitable. That process is ongoing, so any report of a particular candidate at this point is probably premature.

“We do our things in processes, the process doesn’t just come like you press a computer and get an answer. We follow the process, because human elements are involved, with interests and concerns. We have considered all interests of the country, particularly in terms of unity and capacity."

VP slot: Odds favouring Wike as he gets major endorsement from above

Members of the PDP caucus in the House of Representatives had favoured Wike as Atiku's running mate ahead of the 2023 presidential polls.

It was gathered that revelation of the decision was made known via a statement issued by one of the caucus members of the PDP, Mr. Busayo Oluwole.

As gathered by Legit.ng, Mr. Oluwole in the statement revealed that a meeting will be staged later on Monday, June 13 to commence final deliberations.

