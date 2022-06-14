A day after claiming that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is the most corrupt in the history of Nigeria, Bishop David Oyedepo has come under serious fire from the presidency.

In a tweet replying the founding pastor of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, Femi Adesina, a presidential media aide, said he is blinded by his hatred for President Buhari.

Adesina stated that Oyedepo does not even know the difference between Auditor-General and Accountant-General, who allegedly stole N80 billion.

Quoting a statement made some years ago by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Buhari's media aide said Nigerians should begin to ordain their own bishops.

"The bishop at Ota can’t even get his facts right. Blinded by hatred for PMB, he says Auditor General stole N80bn.

"Pity! He doesn’t know the difference between Accountant General (only alleged) and Auditor General. Like OBJ said long ago, we should begin to ordain our own bishops."

