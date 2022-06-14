Perhaps coming too late, some revelations have been made on the APC primary by a member of the election committee, Abubakar Girei

Senator Abubakar Girei, a member of the All Progressives Congress’ Election Management Committee which organised the just-concluded presidential primary, has pointed to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as the true winner.

Although Girei assessed the primary election as free, fair, and credible, he told journalists in Kaduna on Monday, June 13, that the vice president never supported vote-buying, Punch reports.

Senator Girei said Osinbajo was the actual winner of the APC primary (Photo: @Diop_IFC)

Speaking further, the election committee member who referred to Osinbajo as the "heir to the throne" noted that he had the best speech and manifesto during the primary.

Even more, Girei explained that Osinbajo who had national acceptability should have been given the right of first refusal.

Opining that Osinbajo would have been the best president Nigeria would have produced, Girei acknowledged the fact that "in the politics of today, it is very clear that the highest bidders always have their way and the election goes to not necessarily the best, but those who could buy their way in a cash and carry manner.”

Vanguard quoted him as saying:

“...I can tell you that the Vice President won the special convention without fear of contradiction.

“As the Vice President, he is an heir to the throne, a crown prince, who should have been given the right of first refusal in the contest in which he offered himself to serve the nation, and in which he had national acceptability.

“He had the best speech and his manifesto at the convention was the best. He identified problems and preferred solutions to them more than all other aspirants. For someone who has never contested any election before and with no politicking knowledge, to emerge third at the convention, I consider him the greatest winner of the convention.

“I have no doubt in my mind that Nigeria has lost the best presidential candidate that would have been produced."

However, Girei congratulated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the ruling party's flagbearer, and promised to support him ahead of the 2023 general elections.

2023: Nigerian youths say VP Yemi Osinbajo is their winner

Meanwhile, the Voice of Nigerian Youth initiative had released a statement days after the APC presidential primaries saying regardless of the outcome of the exercise, Osinbajo was a winner.

In a statement signed by the co-Founder of the initiative, Temi Okesanjo, and sent to Legit.ng on Friday, June 10, the young Nigerians expressed their heartfelt conviction that the vice president won because they believed in his leadership and the hope he inspires.

Part of the statement read:

“It is our firm belief that regardless of the outcome of your party primaries, you are a winner. You won because the Nigerian youths believe in your leadership and the joy that comes with the hope you bring, the hope many had lost before now..."

