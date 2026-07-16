A viral Facebook post claimed Iran said Kenya and Nigeria could soon join the ongoing Iran-US military conflict

Investigators traced the statement to a now-deleted post by Iran's state broadcaster IRIB, quoting an unidentified analyst, not an Iranian government official

IRIB deleted the post without explanation and had not responded to requests for clarification as of Tuesday, July 14, 2026

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

A Facebook post that went viral alleged that Iran had officially declared Kenya and Nigeria could soon be drawn into the Iran-US conflict.

The Friday, July 10, 2026, post triggered widespread alarm among Nigerian social media users.

It is misleading. Iran did not say Kenya, Nigeria will join US-Iran conflict. Photo credit: @WilliamsRuto/@OfficialABAT

Source: Getty Images

The post, published by a page called Civic Media News, carried the headline: "Breaking News: Iran claims Kenya and Nigeria could soon join the Iran-USA conflict."

Mudassir Muhammed wrote:

"Which Nigeria, see another trouble." Another commenter, Ola Gold, asked, "What's going to happen to me that my wife just gave birth?" A third user, Johnson Bruce, questioned the premise directly: "Which Nigeria are you talking about, please?"

Where the claim actually came from

Fact-checkers at DUBAWA investigated the claim and found that it originated from the X account of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Iran's state-owned broadcasting corporation.

Critically, IRIB is not a government spokesperson, and its posts do not constitute official Iranian government positions.

The original post, which has since been deleted, quoted an unnamed international affairs analyst who told IRIB: "Kenya and Nigeria also possess strategic military reserves that will enter the field at the appropriate time."

The Facebook post circulating in Nigeria stripped out this context entirely, reframing the analyst's unverified assertion as an official declaration by the Iranian state.

DUBAWA was unable to independently locate the deleted IRIB post through the Wayback Machine's archive of the broadcaster's X page.

However, a YouTube channel called Make Afrika Again used a screenshot of the post as a video overlay on July 10, 2026, providing a partial visual record of its existence.

Kenyans.co.ke report also confirmed that IRIB quoted an expert, in a now-deleted post that Kenya possesses 'strategic military reserves' and would join the ongoing war in the Middle East 'at the right time'.

Verification

IRIB neither identified the analyst it quoted nor offered any explanation for why the two African countries were mentioned. The broadcaster also provided no evidence to support the claim before deleting the post.

DUBAWA contacted IRIB to ask whether the deleted post reflected an official editorial or government position and to request any underlying evidence. As of July 14, 2026, IRIB had not replied.

The absence of corroboration from any credible news outlet, the use of an anonymous source, and the broadcaster's unexplained decision to remove the post all weaken the claim considerably.

Conclusion/Verdict

The assertion that Iran officially stated Kenya and Nigeria would join the Iran-US conflict is misleading.

What circulated on Facebook was a decontextualised quote from an unidentified analyst, published by a state broadcaster and later deleted, with no link to any Iranian government authority or verified military intelligence.

Iran made no official claims regarding Kenya and Nigeria's involvement in middle east conflict. Photo credit: Getty Image

Source: Getty Images

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The US President, Donald John Trump, warned of severe retaliation if Iranian attacks on shipping continue.

Renewed hostilities between the US and Iran threatens a fragile ceasefire and could disrupt global oil shipments.

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Source: Legit.ng