Opta's supercomputer ran 25,000 simulations ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup third-place play-off

France face England at Miami Stadium on Saturday, July 18, with Les Bleus holding a 50.7% chance of winning

Both nations were knocked out in the semi-finals, with France losing to Spain and England falling to Argentina

Opta's supercomputer has released its forecast for the 2026 FIFA World Cup third-place match, giving France the statistical edge over England when the two sides meet at Miami Stadium on Saturday, July 18, 2026.

The match brings together two European heavyweights who both fell at the semi-final stage. France were beaten by Spain, while England were eliminated by Argentina, ending each nation's bid for the title and setting up a familiar rivalry for the bronze medal.

Opta's supercomputer predicts France vs England. Photo by FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Supercomputer predicts France vs England

According to The Analyst, Opta ran 25,000 pre-match simulations ahead of the contest and concluded that France has a 50.7% chance of claiming third place.

England were given a 25.6% chance of victory, while the model placed the likelihood of a draw at 23.7%, which would take the match to extra time and possibly penalties.

The two sides are no strangers to high-stakes encounters at the World Cup. Their most recent meeting at the tournament came in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where France edged out England 2-1 to advance to the last four.

As noted by FIFA, the third-place play-off, while not the final, carries significant prestige and allows each nation to end the tournament on a positive note.

Mysterious cat predicts France vs England

Legit.ng previously reported that Nimbus Pronos predicted the result of the 2026 FIFA World Cup third-place match between France and England.

The feline oracle backs Les Bleus to score another victory over England in the clash of the losers in the semi-finals as the Mundial reaches its conclusion.

Source: Legit.ng