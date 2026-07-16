Lamine Yamal helped Spain reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, but his father, Mounir Nasraoui, is absent in the USA

Mounir Nasraoui has opened up on why he chose to remain in Spain instead of making the trip to the USA

He cited health concerns, which could affect him because of emotional stress in football matches as his reason

Lamine Yamal's father, Mounir Nasraoui, has opened up about his decision to stay home rather than travel to the United States to watch his son at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

While the teenage Barcelona winger played a central role in Spain's semi-final victory over France to reach the final, celebrations in the stands were notably missing one face.

Lamine Yamal’s father during Barcelona's Copa del Rey celebration. Photo by Eric Verhoeven.

Source: Getty Images

His father, Mounir Nasraoui, is absent as Yamal was seen celebrating with family members after Spain’s win over France, which sent them to the final.

Why Yamal’s father is not in US

Speaking in an interview with Yahora Sonsoles, Mounir offered a frank and personal explanation for his absence. He admitted that he is epileptic and depends on medication every day to manage his condition.

The unpredictable nature of seizures, he said, made travelling to a high-pressure, emotionally charged environment like the World Cup a genuine risk.

“I am an epileptic person. I have to take a lot of medication every day, and I can have epileptic seizures. I could even be here right now, under the effect of stress or emotion, and have a seizure without realising it,” he told the programme.

He added that the decision required careful thought, not just for his own wellbeing but out of consideration for everyone around him.

“That's why we always have to think things through carefully. Before travelling, we need to think about me, about him, and about all the people around us, you see? I might cause problems. So it's better to stay at home and watch all of that from here,” he added.

Despite his father's absence courtside, Yamal continues to make history at the tournament.

Spain's place in the final also fulfilled a personal dream for the 17-year-old, who will get to share the pitch with his idol Lionel Messi after Argentina defeated England to book their place in the showpiece match, as noted by FIFA.

Spain coach provides Yamal’s injury update

Legit.ng previously reported that Luis de la Fuente provided an update on Lamine Yamal’s fitness after the player was spotted limping after Spain’s win over France.

The manager dismissed reports of any injury for the 19-year-old and confirmed that he will be fully fit and available to face Argentina in the final.

Source: Legit.ng