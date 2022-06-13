All indications at the moment have confirmed that Senate President, Ahmed will not be returning to the senate in 2023

This will end his 23 years stay in the national assembly since when he was first elected as a member of the House of Representatives in 1999

Senator Lawan was in the green chamber for two terms and crossed over to the senate after the 2007 general elections

An emerging report has confirmed that Senate President Ahmed Lawan's 23 consecutive years in the National Assembly is about to come to an end.

According to DAILY NIGERIAN, the winner of the Yobe North APC senatorial primaries, Bashir Machina, refused to step down for the senate president.

Ahmed Lawan haven lost the APC presidential primary is trying to lobby his way back into retaining the Yobe North senate ticket now in possession of Bashir Machina. Photo: Ahmed Lawan, Bashir Machina

Source: UGC

Recall that Lawan entered the presidential race alongside the like Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Rotimi Amaechi, and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who eventually became the bannerman of the party.

As gathered by Legit.ng Lawan's eligibility to contest in the 2023 general election lies solely on Bashir Machina stepping down and giving his mantle to the senate president who did not contest in the senatorial primaries due to his involvement in the presidential primaries of the APC.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Further information reveals that Lawan is making moves through the presidency to help him secure back his senatorial ticket.

Mr. Machina on the other hand has been wooed by the camp of Lawan to step down but he maintained that he will be going into the 2023 general election as the APC senatorial flag bearer of Yobe North.

Lawan conspiring with APC leaders in Yobe to regain his seat - Sources

Interestingly, a source revealed that Lawan in partnership with the APC national vice chairman, northeast, Mustapha Salihu is masterminding ways to help regain the senatorial ticket.

Contrastingly, Mr Salihu denied the allegation stating that he had no interference what so ever with the party decisions.

He said:

“I don’t interfere with local party arrangement in states. Yobe has its own unique way of primaries, which is a general consensus.

“All aspirants who obtained the party’s nomination forms nationwide have filled the withdrawal forms, which is a clear consent to withdraw in case of any superior interest, and with the consent of the party stakeholders in the state.

“I’m aware that it is a national party policy for aspirants who lost the presidential ticket to return to their seats in the Senate. You can see Godswill Akpabio has already reclaimed his senatorial ticket."

2023 presidency: Real reason why I contested against Tinubu, Lawan reveals

Meanwhile, after sending his congratulatory message to Bola Tinubu, the flag bearer of the party, the president of the Senate, Lawan revealed the real reason why he contested against Tinubu

Earlier, Lawan on Wednesday noted that the emergence of Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the APC had reassured his party of winning the 2023 presidential poll.

The former governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu floored Ahmed Lawan, VP Yemi Osinbajo and other top contenders, emerged as the presidential candidate of the ruling APC.

President Buhari holds meeting with Amaechi, Lawan in Aso Rock

In another development, former minister, Rotimi Amaechi, was at the Presidential Villa where he met with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Nigerian president also received in audience the president of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan on Sunday.

This is the first time both presidential aspirants will be meeting with Buhari after the APC presidential primary.

Source: Legit.ng