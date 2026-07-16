A Nigerian lady identified as TspicesKitchen shared an update about refilling her 12.5kg cooking gas cylinder that got people talking

Her post on X triggered a wave of reactions from Nigerians who compared what they paid in different locations

While some confirmed they had also noticed a drop, others warned the relief might not last, and prices may go up again

A Nigerian lady identified as TspicesKitchen on X stirred conversation online after revealing she had just refilled her 12.5kg cooking gas cylinder.

In her now-viral post she disclosed the amount that she paid for the refill and it caught people's attention.

Nigerian lady shares cooking gas refill update. Photo credit: @TspicesKitchen/X.

Source: Twitter

Lady refills 12.5kg gas cylinder

According to Tspiceskitchen, she paid about N16,000 for the refill, working out to N1,300 per kg.

Sharing the update with her followers, she wrote:

"I just filled my 12.5kg cylinder for 16k. 1300 per kg. Whats the current price in your area? E don reduce."

Her post quickly drew responses from Nigerians across different cities who were eager to compare what they had been paying.

The question opened up a conversation about cooking gas affordability at a time when many households had been squeezed by the rising cost of living.

One user, Adejayan, noted that the rate at a Mobil fuelling station in Iyana-Paja, Lagos, stood at N1,400 per kg, only slightly above what TspicesKitchen paid.

Cooking gas prices compared across Nigeria

The post attracted a range of reactions from Nigerians, from relief to cautious scepticism.

Amadon said:

"Something wey we go still buy for 20k keep calm its coming."

Adejayan said:

"Fair enough. ₦1,400 at Mobil fueling station (Iyana-paja, Lagos)."

Ibidun wrote:

"I had to check the date if this post was recent!!! Is it the same gas we fill at #1900 per kg, this is really a fair price."

See the post below:

Man shares his experience at gas station

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who recently visited a filling station in Lagos shared his experience as the city battled worsening gas scarcity, explaining that refilling cylinders have become stressful and expensive.

In his post, the man urged people to ensure their gas cylinders do not run out during this period, as many have found it nearly impossible to get refills.

Source: Legit.ng