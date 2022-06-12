The speaker of the Lagos state parliament, Rt Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has joined eminent Nigerians to celebrate June 12

Obasa who spoke in commemoration of Nigeria's Democracy Day said since 1999 Nigeria has experienced what he described as the "teaching stage" of democracy

He however urged citizens, politicians, civil societies and other stakeholders to help continue to foster democracy

Lagos - The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has described Nigeria as a country currently on a track to greatness just as he urged the citizens to play active roles for this to be fully achieved.

The speaker made this known on Sunday, June 12 in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Eromosele Ebhomele.

Rt Hon. Mudashiru Obasa urged citizens to be pivotal in ensuring the sustainability of democracy. Photo: Lagos State House of Assembly

Source: Facebook

As contained in the statement made available to Legit.ng, Obasa Nigeria had, since 1999, experienced what could best be described as the teething stage of its democratic journey with the need for unity taking the center stage of public discourse.

He said:

"However, it is now very glaring that we are on the threshold of history with the forthcoming general elections that are now heralded by the smooth convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the emergence of our flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

"The new story that we all anticipate, envisage, and dream about for our country is achievable and right before us. Our hopes are rekindled. All that is required is our collective resolve to be part of the ship of progress.”

Obasa lauds CSOs, citizens for sustainability of democracy in Nigeria

Thanking Nigerian leaders, the civil society, and citizens who joined in the struggle for the emancipation of the country from the military, Obasa urged for a steadfast quest to make democracy truly work for all Nigerians.

He said:

"History will forever be kind to those who made Nigeria's democracy possible. They are our country's real heroes.

"We are honoured to be the current bearers of the baton of democracy and we look forward to upholding the labour of these heroes."

Democracy day: Buhari delivers last speech as president

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed that this year's Democracy Day celebration will be his last as president.

In his speech, he eulogised victims of those who lost their lives as a result of various terrorist attacks stating that government will continue to seek justice for their families.

He however urged politicians and electorates going into the 2023 elections to sustain the mature attitude to campaigning and ultimately voting.

Source: Legit.ng