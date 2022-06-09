The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday, June 9, confirmed that Peter Obi is the only recognised presidential candidate of the Labour party

The commission said that the Labour Party's presidential primary that produced Obi complied with all the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022

INEC also said that it has given the party's national chairman Julius Abure the access code to the candidate nomination portal

Following the reports that the Labour party which a former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi recently decamped is been riddled with controversy, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reacted.

The Cable reports that the INEC commissioner for information and voter education, Festus Okoye on Thursday, June 9, said that contrary to reports in various quarters, Obi is the authentic and known presidential candidate for the Labour Party.

INEC has said that Peter Obi is the only recognised presidential candidate for Labour Party. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: UGC

According to Okoye, INEC only recognises the Obi and the presidential candidate produced by the party's primary election.

The reaction from Okoye on Obi's presidential candidacy in the Labour party followed reports of the emergence of Jude Ezenwafor, a former chairman of LP in Anambra state on Wednesday, June 8.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The declaration of Ezenwafor victory as a presidential candidate for the Labour Party raised concerns among several Nigerians who believed that there could be some form of crisis looming within the political party.

However, debunking such claims, Okoye said that the Abure-led LP complied with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022 on conducting party primary for its candidates.

Access code to INEC candidate nomination portal

He said it was through this process which was monitored by INEC that Obi clinched the party's ticket.

His words:

“From the records of the commission, the national chairman of Labour Party (LP) is one Julius Abure.

"The same Abure gave the commission the 21 days statutory notice required for the conduct of party primary."

"In other words, no political parties can conduct party primaries without giving the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) the statutory 21 days notice."

“It was the same Abure that gave the commission the date for the conduct of their presidential primary which was slated to take place in Asaba."

Okoye further noted that INEC monitored the Labour Party's presidential primary in Asaba which took place on May 30 and that the commission has given Julius Abure the access code to the candidate nomination portal.

He said it is through the INEC platform that the name of the right presidential candidate will be uploaded into their commission's candidate nomination portal starting from tomorrow.

He said:

“So as far as the commission is concerned, there is no faction in Labour Party as the commission did not monitor any other presidential primary other than the one organised by the one Labour Party under the leadership of Julius Abure which took place in Asaba on May 30, 2022.”

Peter Obi reacts to ongoing APC presidential primary, speaks directly to Nigerian youths

The presidential aspirant for the Labour Party had given deep-rooted advice to youths across Nigeria.

Peter Obi urged the youths to ensure that ask critical questions about the aspirations of presidential aspirants of the All Progressives Congress who could not deliver development and security to Nigerians in seven years.

The 2023 hopeful made the remarks following the ongoing APC presidential primary at Eagle Square, Abuja.

2023: Group says Peter Obi’s presidency will end Biafra agitation

The support for Peter Obi had continued to grow by the day ahead of the 2023 presidential elections scheduled to take place in Nigeria.

A group based in the United States of America has thrown its weight behind Obi’s presidential aspiration.

According to the group, Obi's emergence as Nigeria’s president in 2023, would end secession calls from aggrieved elements in the southeast.

Source: Legit.ng