For Bashir Ahmad, competence is the major factor to look out for in choosing Bola Tinubu's running mate

The former presidential media aide shared this thought in a tweet he shared on Monday, June 13

Ahmad noted that even if the APC presidential candidate is yet to make his choice, Nigerians can be sure that he or she will be the best man for the position

Bashir Ahmad, a former media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, has spoken on what Nigerians should focus on as the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu continues his search for a running mate.

In a tweet shared on Monday, June 13, Ahmad stated that competence is key in looking for who will be the All Progressives Congress (APC) running mate for Tinubu.

Bashir said Tinubu's running mate will be competent (Photo: Bashir Ahmad, @tgs2023)

The former presidential media aide said even at the moment no one knows the identity of Tinubu's deputy, Nigerians should be sure that he will be a competent person for the job.

His words:

"For most of us who are ready to elect Asiwaju Tinubu as President of this country next year, we care more about the competency of his soon-to-be chosen deputy then his tribe or religion.

"We have no idea, what religion the deputy will belong to, but we are so sure he is competent."

