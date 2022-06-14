Founder and President of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, has hit at President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, describing it as the most corrupt in Nigeria’s history.

Speaking during a recent programme in his church, Oyedepo lamented the level of hardship in the country, attributing it to corruption.

He said the N80 billion allegedly stolen by the Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, would be enough to meet the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, which led to the shutting down of schools.

He said: “Everything causing heaviness to people is attached to vengeance. Many children are out of school, there is nothing to pay to get them back to school. We saw some folks in Covenant University that we had to help out to graduate. First-class students can’t get N30,000 to pay under this wicked, selfish, self-centered government.

“What a fight against corruption? You were all deceived. You can’t be in corruption and be fighting corruption. The most corrupt regime in the history of Nigeria.

“You heard of the Auditor General… N80 billion. All they need to get the university up and running is less than the N80 billion but they are not interested because their children are not there.

“Thank you Jesus, God has a reason, the light shall be liberated. The nation shall be recused in the name of Jesus.”

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Source: Legit.ng